Everyone Is Safe by mozette
Photo 4249

Everyone Is Safe

It's Book Week here in Australia, and at lifeline, we dressed up the mannequins in costumes. And their keeping their distance, and making sure they've got their masks on.
23rd August 2021 23rd Aug 21

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
