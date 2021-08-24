Sign up
Photo 4250
For Next Week
I went out to my social painting group. And I also handed in my painting for the members exhibition. Mine is the surfing dude.
The other is done by another talented artist of our association.
24th August 2021
24th Aug 21
Lynda Parker
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
painting
,
crafty_pegs
