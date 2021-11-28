Previous
Next
My Purchase by mozette
Photo 4346

My Purchase

I always buy something at the Logan Artists Association at Christmas. This year, I bought this cute tortoise.

I put him in a place where a bad storm wouldn't get to him.
28th November 2021 28th Nov 21

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
1190% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise