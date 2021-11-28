Sign up
Photo 4346
My Purchase
I always buy something at the Logan Artists Association at Christmas. This year, I bought this cute tortoise.
I put him in a place where a bad storm wouldn't get to him.
28th November 2021
28th Nov 21
0
0
Lynda Parker
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
4346
photos
3
followers
10
following
4339
4340
4341
4342
4343
4344
4345
4346
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
365
Camera
SM-A505YN
Taken
27th November 2021 2:37pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
my_garden
