A Start by mozette
Photo 4349

A Start

I started painting the photo from yesterday. So far, it's looking good.
1st December 2021 1st Dec 21

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
