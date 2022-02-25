Previous
Cheeky Cheeto
Cheeky Cheeto

I visited my friend, Elisabeth, today. It's been so rainy and wet here in Brisbane, that I decided to bring along some packets of Moccona latte and make some gluten free pikelets.

Cheeto greeted me like a fluffy little guard dog, and after he stopped strutting around, he enjoyed pats from me.
Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
