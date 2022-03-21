Negative

I had an outpatient procedure done really early this morning. But I was up all night drinking the prep, and running to the toilet... not fun.



But the hospital asked me to do a RATs test, and photograph it to show the results. I did it at 2am.



When we arrived at the hospital, I was the only person who had done an at-home test. Other patients said they weren't told to do it... but it's in the paperwork. Oh well, it happens.