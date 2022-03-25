Sign up
Photo 4463
Painting
It's been some time since I've painted. And today, I wanted to get in and work on this one.
25th March 2022
25th Mar 22
0
0
Lynda Parker
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
Tags
painting
,
crafty_pegs
,
my_place
