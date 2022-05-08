Sign up
Photo 4507
My Neighbour
One of my elderly neighbours passed away a week and a half ago. In the last few days I've noticed this rose in the screen door.
8th May 2022
8th May 22
Lynda Parker
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
Tags
rose
sympathy
