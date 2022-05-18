Sign up
Photo 4517
Horsehead Bay
I decided to work on this one today.
Yep, the rain stopped, and I quickly got into painting. It's been two weeks since I picked up a brush, and six months since I went near this one - mainly because I wanted to change it to a night time painting.
18th May 2022
18th May 22
0
0
Lynda Parker
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
4510
4511
4512
4513
4514
4515
4516
4517
Tags
painting
,
crafty_pegs
