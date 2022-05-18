Previous
Next
Horsehead Bay by mozette
Photo 4517

Horsehead Bay

I decided to work on this one today.

Yep, the rain stopped, and I quickly got into painting. It's been two weeks since I picked up a brush, and six months since I went near this one - mainly because I wanted to change it to a night time painting.
18th May 2022 18th May 22

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
1237% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise