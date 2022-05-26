Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 4525
Sunnybank Hospital
This morning I drove Dad to a doctors appointment at a nearby private hospital.
While he was at Queensland X-ray, getting his procedure done, I went to the hospital cafe for a coffee to wait for him.
26th May 2022
26th May 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lynda Parker
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
4525
photos
6
followers
12
following
1239% complete
View this month »
4518
4519
4520
4521
4522
4523
4524
4525
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
365
Camera
SM-A505YN
Taken
26th May 2022 9:03am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cafe
,
hospital
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close