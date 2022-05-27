Sign up
Photo 4526
Fairy Garden
At the Sunnybank Hospital, in the courtyard of the cafe, they have a fairy garden.
It's initially for the kids, but I love it.
27th May 2022
27th May 22
Lynda Parker
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me.
Tags
garden
,
fairy
,
fairy_garden
