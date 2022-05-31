Sign up
Photo 4530
Cheeky Frankie
Today, Mum and Dad's dog did a cheeky thing, and relieved himself inside the house, after he'd been for a walk.
So, Dad wasn't impressed.
Mum and Dad were about to go out, and put his coat on the floor, where Frankie promptly laid down on it.
31st May 2022
31st May 22
0
0
Lynda Parker
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
4530
photos
6
followers
12
following
1241% complete
View this month »
4523
4524
4525
4526
4527
4528
4529
4530
Views
6
Album
365
Camera
SM-A505YN
Taken
31st May 2022 9:45am
Tags
frankie
