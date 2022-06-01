Fodmap Diet

I've been advised by my gut doctor to go onto a Fodmap diet, but to do this, I'm to work with a nutritionist.



I've looked into what food I'm allowed with this diet, and I'm eating pretty much what it's suggesting anyway. I'll see how I go once I'm off the strong antibiotics, then see how my gut health is.



I may yet not need it. Let's hope my gut gets back on track on its own.