Previous
Next
Fodmap Diet by mozette
Photo 4531

Fodmap Diet

I've been advised by my gut doctor to go onto a Fodmap diet, but to do this, I'm to work with a nutritionist.

I've looked into what food I'm allowed with this diet, and I'm eating pretty much what it's suggesting anyway. I'll see how I go once I'm off the strong antibiotics, then see how my gut health is.

I may yet not need it. Let's hope my gut gets back on track on its own.
1st June 2022 1st Jun 22

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
1241% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise