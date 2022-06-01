Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 4531
Fodmap Diet
I've been advised by my gut doctor to go onto a Fodmap diet, but to do this, I'm to work with a nutritionist.
I've looked into what food I'm allowed with this diet, and I'm eating pretty much what it's suggesting anyway. I'll see how I go once I'm off the strong antibiotics, then see how my gut health is.
I may yet not need it. Let's hope my gut gets back on track on its own.
1st June 2022
1st Jun 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lynda Parker
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
4531
photos
6
followers
12
following
1241% complete
View this month »
4524
4525
4526
4527
4528
4529
4530
4531
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
books
,
food
,
diet
,
fodmap
,
my_health
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close