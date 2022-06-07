Previous
Logan Artists Association
Logan Artists Association

I went out today and visited the art school I'm a member of.

But it was so cold!

But I enjoyed seeing my arty friends.
7th June 2022

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
