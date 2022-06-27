Previous
Danger Zone by mozette
Photo 4557

Danger Zone

I've been in hospital.

My ward is next to a covid ward. This is how they keep people from walking into it. And every room there is a droplet room, with carts outside them. There's PPE gowns, gloves, masks, and face shields that must be worn by nursing staff.

It's really worrying to see this.
Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
