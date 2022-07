Updating Furniture

Yesterday, it was a busy day.



I went to Lifeline Superstore at Logan Central and found myself two matching Ikea chairs which had been there for 2 months. Well, they were marked down and I grabbed them. They're being delivered today.



This is the chair they're replacing. I'm going to donate this one to Fisher of Men, a charity which helps people get back on their feet after either getting a raw deal in life.