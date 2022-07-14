Sign up
Photo 4574
Red Special Edition
Today was a busy day. I went to the chemist, hardware store, art store, and then to further afield to look for a new cordless phone.
This special edition of The Lost Boys soundtrack was something I didn't expect to find... but I did. So wonderful to find something great when you least expect it.
14th July 2022
14th Jul 22
Lynda Parker
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
4567
4568
4569
4570
4571
4572
4573
4574
Tags
out_and_about
