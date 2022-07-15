Previous
The Shingle Inn by mozette
The Shingle Inn

I was out to return a universal remote control which was antisocial with my devices around my house... and I wanted a coffee.

This place has been around since the 1930s, and I'm the 3rd generation to frequent the establishment. But I like the original place in the city, which has closed down and it's turned into a franchise.

The franchise is different, but in a good way.
Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
