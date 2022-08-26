Previous
Me and My Hometown by mozette
Me and My Hometown

Yesterday, my Mum and I went to the doctor and had lunch at Mount Gravatt Lookout... it's a lovely place, old and secluded.

Here's a nice photo of me wuth my home town in the background.
26th August 2022 26th Aug 22

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
