Photo 4617
Me and My Hometown
Yesterday, my Mum and I went to the doctor and had lunch at Mount Gravatt Lookout... it's a lovely place, old and secluded.
Here's a nice photo of me wuth my home town in the background.
26th August 2022
26th Aug 22
Lynda Parker
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
Photo Details
Views
11
Album
365
Camera
SM-A515F
Taken
25th August 2022 12:11pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
brisbane
,
out_and_about
Leave a Comment
