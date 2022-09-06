Sign up
Photo 4628
Fitting Room Doors
I've been to another op-shop today, and it's amazing how they all have their own personalities, in a way... unlike what they used to be way back when they were first around.
This one has great doors for their fitting rooms. Really informal and fun.
6th September 2022
6th Sep 22
Lynda Parker
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
op-shop
