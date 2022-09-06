Previous
Next
Fitting Room Doors by mozette
Photo 4628

Fitting Room Doors

I've been to another op-shop today, and it's amazing how they all have their own personalities, in a way... unlike what they used to be way back when they were first around.

This one has great doors for their fitting rooms. Really informal and fun.
6th September 2022 6th Sep 22

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
1267% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise