Coffee Time by mozette
Photo 4635

Coffee Time

I went out this morning to pick up a prescription at the pharmacy. And that turned into a bigger outing of going to a free little library, going into a bead shop, and then enjoying this view with my coffee so I coul do a bit of work on my new book.
13th September 2022 13th Sep 22

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
Photo Details

