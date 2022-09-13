Sign up
Photo 4635
Coffee Time
I went out this morning to pick up a prescription at the pharmacy. And that turned into a bigger outing of going to a free little library, going into a bead shop, and then enjoying this view with my coffee so I coul do a bit of work on my new book.
13th September 2022
13th Sep 22
0
0
4628
4629
4630
4631
4632
4633
4634
4635
Views
8
8
Album
365
Camera
SM-A505YN
Taken
13th September 2022 9:38am
Privacy
Tags
coffee
,
brighton_days
