Previous
Next
Enormous Burle by mozette
Photo 4639

Enormous Burle

I was walking Ellie really early this morning when I spotted this huge burle on a tree a few doors up.

How amazing is this?
17th September 2022 17th Sep 22

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
1270% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise