Lunch by mozette
Photo 4641

Lunch

Yesterday, I made this massive quiche. It had 7 eggs, self-raising flour, lactose free milk, mushrooms, spinach, and some herbs.

I put it into the fridge overnight, and served it with a fresh garden salad to a friend of mine here at my brother's house.
19th September 2022 19th Sep 22

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
