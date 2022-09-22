Previous
I'm Writing by mozette
Photo 4644

I'm Writing

I've begun writing a new book. It's a challenge for myself to write a narrative book with little or no conflict.

Narrative books are hard to write. I hope to finish this one.
Lynda Parker

Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
