Photo 4647
Cackleberries
Yep. I get up to six eggs a day from nine chickens.
It's really cool not having to buy eggs while staying at my brother's house.
25th September 2022
Lynda Parker
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
chickens
brighton_days
