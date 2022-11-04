Previous
Sunbather by mozette
Photo 4687

Sunbather

I noticed this sunbathing bird at my folks house this morning. Mum told me it does this every day on the same solar panel.
4th November 2022 4th Nov 22

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
