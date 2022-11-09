Sign up
Photo 4692
Makeshift Studio
I change my living room into an art studio twice a week. It takes me about half an hour to set up and put it all away.
In between, I work on my paintings for 3 hours. I'd love to have a permanent studio one day.
9th November 2022
9th Nov 22
Lynda Parker
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
Tags
painting
,
crafty_pegs
,
my_place
