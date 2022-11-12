Previous
Next
One BIG Pizza Oven! by mozette
Photo 4695

One BIG Pizza Oven!

Dad and I were at a pub yesterday at Pinkenba, near the airport, and we saw this enormous oven.
12th November 2022 12th Nov 22

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
1286% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise