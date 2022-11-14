Sign up
Photo 4697
Pink and Beautiful
A lot of my flowering plants put out pink, white or purple flowers. They all attract bees, butterflies or birds in the summer months. So, in Winter, I'm always looking forward to the warmer weather.
14th November 2022
14th Nov 22
Lynda Parker
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
Tags
my_garden
