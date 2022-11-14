Previous
Pink and Beautiful by mozette
Photo 4697

Pink and Beautiful

A lot of my flowering plants put out pink, white or purple flowers. They all attract bees, butterflies or birds in the summer months. So, in Winter, I'm always looking forward to the warmer weather.
Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
