Mother Hydrangea by mozette
Photo 4698

Mother Hydrangea

I've got two hydrangea plants, one is the mother, the other the pup.

This is the mother plant I bought at Bunnings on the bargain shelf for $5.00.

Three flowers budding and it's the beginning of November.
15th November 2022 15th Nov 22

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
