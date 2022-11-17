Previous
Next
Day One by mozette
Photo 4700

Day One

This is the next day from getting my new car.

I'm so happy how beautiful it is!
17th November 2022 17th Nov 22

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
1287% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise