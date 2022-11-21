Previous
Birthday Parcel by mozette
Photo 4704

Birthday Parcel

Today, my birthday buddy parcel arrived. It's late, but it doesn't matter.

My birthday buddy has been working late, so I don't worry if the parcel from her is late.

This is my favourite part of the parcel... well, one favourite part.
Lynda Parker

@mozette
