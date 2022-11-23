Previous
Home-grown by mozette
Photo 4706

Home-grown

I love growing my own produce. I've just harvested my carrots 🥕

They look good too!
23rd November 2022

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too.
bkb in the city
Nice fresh vegetables
November 23rd, 2022  
