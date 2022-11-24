Sign up
Photo 4707
Blooming Beautiful
I love hydrangea blooms. They're so pretty!
And there's so many flowers on the one blossom head.
24th November 2022
24th Nov 22
Lynda Parker
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
Tags
hydrangea
,
my_garden
