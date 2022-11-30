Sign up
Photo 4713
Rain Event
We're getting some serious rain over the next week.
I'm saving some to water inside the greenhouse.
30th November 2022
30th Nov 22
0
0
Lynda Parker
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too.
Tags
mother_nature
,
my_garden
