In Full Bloom by mozette
In Full Bloom

We've had enough rain and heat to make the desert rose bud and bloom within a couple of weeks.

They're so beautiful.
Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
