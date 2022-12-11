Previous
Lunch at The Sands by mozette
Lunch at The Sands

Today was a big day. I went out to Sandgate to The Sandgate to meet up with my TAFE friend I've known since I was 17 years old to have lunch.

Each year, we meet up and have lunch before Christmas. This year was more poignant than any other year. It was the first time in two years we've had lunch over Christmas since the pandemic started.
Last year I was too ill to go to lunch. This year my friend lost one of parents, I was still getting through my illness, and the I had a car accident.

So, we met at 11:45am, I got home at 6pm. A long day.
11th December 2022 11th Dec 22

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
