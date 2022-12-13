Sign up
Photo 4726
Crystal Tree
Mum has had the little crystal tree for years. And I love it!
Well, this year, she wanted to get rid of it. And I said I'd love to have it. So here it is.
13th December 2022
13th Dec 22
Lynda Parker
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
Views
9
365
SM-A505YN
12th December 2022 9:31pm
christmas
my_place
