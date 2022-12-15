Sign up
Photo 4728
Swallowtail Butterfly
I found this lovely in my greenhouse resting after pollinating my plants in there.
So, I helped it by bringing it outside so it could feel the wind currents.
15th December 2022
15th Dec 22
Lynda Parker
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
Tags
butterfly
,
my_garden
