Photo 4801
Cleaned
I'm back at cleaning out again.
Slowly but surely, the house is getting cleared out.
26th February 2023
26th Feb 23
Lynda Parker
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
my_place
let's_get_organised
