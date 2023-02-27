Previous
Next
Nice and Clean by mozette
Photo 4802

Nice and Clean

Today, I got in and washed my car.

This was done after I got 3 loads of laundry done, lunch was eaten, and everything in the garden was watered.

It's great to get in and catch up with things needed to get done.
27th February 2023 27th Feb 23

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
1315% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise