Photo 4807
Dog Sitting
Yesterday, I spent the morning looking after Frankie at my folks house. And the afternoon looking after Shelby and Jett at Aunty Helen's house.
This is the view from her lounge.
4th March 2023
4th Mar 23
Lynda Parker
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
Tags
view
,
fireplace
,
dog_sitting
