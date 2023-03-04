Previous
Dog Sitting by mozette
Photo 4807

Yesterday, I spent the morning looking after Frankie at my folks house. And the afternoon looking after Shelby and Jett at Aunty Helen's house.

This is the view from her lounge.
4th March 2023 4th Mar 23

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
