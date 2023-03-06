Previous
Hobbit Fingers Jade by mozette
Photo 4809

Hobbit Fingers Jade

My Mum gave me a tiny piece of this succulent years ago.

I dropped it into a pot, ignored it and thought it had up and died on me....

Until I looked at it this morning!

It was time to backfill it, and it looks so much happier.
6th March 2023 6th Mar 23

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
