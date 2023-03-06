Sign up
Photo 4809
Hobbit Fingers Jade
My Mum gave me a tiny piece of this succulent years ago.
I dropped it into a pot, ignored it and thought it had up and died on me....
Until I looked at it this morning!
It was time to backfill it, and it looks so much happier.
6th March 2023
6th Mar 23
0
0
Lynda Parker
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too.
4809
photos
8
followers
17
following
1317% complete
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
SM-A505YN
Taken
6th March 2023 8:38am
Privacy
Public
Tags
succulent
,
my_garden
