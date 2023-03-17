Previous
Next
St. Patrick's Day by mozette
Photo 4820

St. Patrick's Day

Today, it's been so hot lately. Today, the temperature was 38°C, and I went to my folks place to enjoy the air-conditioning.

At 4.30pm, I went home and it was still hot.

Even now, it's still over 25°C and it's past 8pm.
17th March 2023 17th Mar 23

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
1320% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise