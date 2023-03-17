Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 4820
St. Patrick's Day
Today, it's been so hot lately. Today, the temperature was 38°C, and I went to my folks place to enjoy the air-conditioning.
At 4.30pm, I went home and it was still hot.
Even now, it's still over 25°C and it's past 8pm.
17th March 2023
17th Mar 23
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lynda Parker
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
4820
photos
8
followers
16
following
1320% complete
View this month »
4813
4814
4815
4816
4817
4818
4819
4820
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
SM-A505YN
Taken
17th March 2023 1:15pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
heatwave
,
st_patricks_day
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close