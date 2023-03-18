Previous
Heat Damaged by mozette
Photo 4821

Heat Damaged

It's been so hot here in Brisbane over the last few days, that it's damaging the delicate flowers on my hydrangea.
18th March 2023 18th Mar 23

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
