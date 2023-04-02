Sign up
Photo 4836
Laundry Fix-Up
The other day, I found the air dryer at Lifeline, where I work. And being an ikea brand I'm thrilled with it!
Dad came over yesterday and installed it, along with fire extinguisher.
2nd April 2023
2nd Apr 23
Lynda Parker
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
my_place
