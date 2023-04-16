Sign up
Photo 4850
Adding Style
I bought this planter holder at a charity shop, but it was empty. So, I bought the little plastic plants for it as well.
It doesn't need to be watered, and looks pretty.
16th April 2023
16th Apr 23
Lynda Parker
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too.
4843
4844
4845
4846
4847
4848
4849
4850
Tags
my_place
