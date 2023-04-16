Previous
Next
Adding Style by mozette
Photo 4850

Adding Style

I bought this planter holder at a charity shop, but it was empty. So, I bought the little plastic plants for it as well.

It doesn't need to be watered, and looks pretty.
16th April 2023 16th Apr 23

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
1328% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise