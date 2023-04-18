Previous
Very Clean by mozette
Photo 4852

Very Clean

Our body corporate got our car parks cleaned over the past two days.

This was from yesterday outside my place.

They didn't do my driveway, I always keep it clean like that.

Today, they do the other half of the complex.
18th April 2023

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me.
Photo Details

