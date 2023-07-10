Sign up
Potted Up - Finally
Last year, my large leaf jade snapped at the base because it had begun to rot. I tried to pot it again, and it didn't work.
So, after asking around, I was advised to let it dry out for a year... so it's been a year, and I potted it up today.
Let's hope it works.
10th July 2023
4928
4929
4930
4931
4932
4933
4934
4935
jade
,
my_garden
