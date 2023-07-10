Previous
Potted Up - Finally by mozette
Photo 4935

Potted Up - Finally

Last year, my large leaf jade snapped at the base because it had begun to rot. I tried to pot it again, and it didn't work.

So, after asking around, I was advised to let it dry out for a year... so it's been a year, and I potted it up today.

Let's hope it works.
10th July 2023 10th Jul 23

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
1352% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise