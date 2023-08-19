Previous
Lunch at Mum and Dad's by mozette
Photo 4975

Lunch at Mum and Dad's

I had lunch at my folks place today. We had sushi 🍣 and now we're into a cup of green tea with gluten free biscuits.
19th August 2023 19th Aug 23

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
1363% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise